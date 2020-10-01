IPL 2020: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl vs Mumbai Indians

Both teams come into the match after suffering defeats in their previous fixtures. KXIP were at the receiving end against Rajasthan Royals (RR), as the Steve Smith-led side registered the record for the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history by overhauling a 224-run target.

Rohit’s Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over. While their batting stood up to the challenge, there have been a few concerns about their most experienced and lethal pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The lanky pacer leaked 42 runs from his allotted four overs against the RCB and went wicketless - something that was not expected and something that Bumrah is not known for.