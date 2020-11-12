Mumbai Were Disciplined, That’s Why We Won IPL: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma believes one of the main reasons why Mumbai Indians won the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was because the players showed great discipline as a team and also on the field.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 was played in a bio-secure environment in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.

In the summit clash on Tuesday evening, Mumbai Indians registered an easy five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals to win their fifth IPL title.