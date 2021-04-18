Mumbai Indians Need to Bat Better in Middle Overs: Rohit Sharma

"I think we can bat better in the middle overs. All these guys have played a lot of cricket on pitches like these. So, there are areas to work on," said Sharma after the match.

"At the same time, don't want to be too harsh on the guys. The slowishness of the deck doesn't allow batsmen to come and slog straightaway. One set batter carrying through is needed, which is what's not happening for all of the teams that have played here," added Sharma.

"Polly (Pollard) has done it for so many years for us at the back end. We have the confidence in him. It's all about him getting some time in the middle."

Sharma praised his bowling unit that performed well.

"It was a great effort from the bowling unit. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. On that pitch, when you're bowling well, it's not easy," added Sharma.