Would’ve Liked to Bowl CSK Out Under 100: Stand-in Captain Pollard

MI go back to the top of the table with the win and look set for a finish in the top two of the table.

"We're not speaking about it (finishing in top two). It's about putting yourself into positions to get two points and then think about that. It's about improving as we go on and the rest will take care of itself. There's always room for improvement. Things like lower-order batsmen getting off strike when main batsman is batting. That Super Over loss was disappointing but it's about bouncing back," he said.