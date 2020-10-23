Have To Put a Smile on Your Face & Take It on the Chin: MS Dhoni

"What you need to see is where we actually went wrong, right from the second game. It was more about the bowling and the batting was not turning up. (Ambati) Rayudu got injured, the other batsman were maybe not able to perform," said Dhoni.

"Whenever we don't get off to a good start, it puts pressure on the middle order. In cricket when you're going through a tough phase, you need a bit of luck which hasn't happened this year. The games we wanted to bat first, we haven't won the toss, and when we’re batting second, the wicket has slowed down with maybe not enough dew and then all of a sudden when we decide to bat first, there’s a lot of dew," said Dhoni.