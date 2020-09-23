MS Dhoni Returns With a Changed, Muscular Appearance

The man from Ranchi has put on a little weight during his time away from competitive cricket. Although by no means did he look fat or bulky, he had surely worked a lot on his muscles during the lockdown period when he was confined to his Ranchi farmhouse.

After entered the international stage with long hair in 2004, Dhoni changed his looks and his body also got all beefed up. By the time he led India to title victory at the 2007 ICC World T20, he had become a media icon and his hipster look seemed good for his image as he was acknowledged as one of the best contemporary wicket-keeper-batsman.

As time passed by, Dhoni shortened his hair and after he led India to the World Cup victory in 2011, he shaved his head completely. The next day after the final, when the ICC took his to the Gateway of India in Mumbai for a customary photoshoot with the trophy, the world saw him in a new look holding the trophy.

For 2013 IPL, Dhoni got a mohawk hairstyle. Then, by the time he retired from Test cricket in 2014, he had become the elder statesman of Indian cricket and that reflected in his appearance and maturity. He started keeping a clean look with a slightly white beard.

In 2018, Dhoni once again changed his hairstyle when he sported the retro 'V Hawk' haircut. In his last international assignment for India at the 2019 World Cup, he sported faded sides along with a longer cut on the top.

While he has retired from international cricket, it is believed that Dhoni might play at least one or two more IPL competitions. And if he actually plays the 2021 edition, his fans can expect their hero with a new hairstyle and maybe some more changes in his body.