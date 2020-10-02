Suresh Raina ‘Happiest’ After MS Dhoni Breaks His IPL Record

The two senior pros have played for CSK since the first IPL edition in 2008, with the exception of two seasons in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was suspended by the Supreme Court in a betting-fixing scandal. Dhoni represented Rising Pune SuperGiant and Raina played for Gujarat Lions in those two years.

Both Dhoni and Raina had announced their retirement from international cricket on 15 August this year. Soon after Raina pulled out of the IPL, which began on 9 September, citing personal reasons.

While the franchise has not named a replacement for him, Raina’s name was removed from the squad list uploaded on their website.