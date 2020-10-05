IPL: Dhoni Reaches 100 Wicketkeeping Catches, Only 2nd to Karthik

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has added yet another feather to his illustrious cap by becoming the second wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to claim 100 catches.

Dhoni achieved the feat during CSK's emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 4 October.

During the 18th over of Kings XI's innings, the 39-year-old took a diving catch to his right off Shardul Thakur's bowling to dismiss KL Rahul.