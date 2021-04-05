Maharashtra Lockdown Won’t Affect IPL 2021 Games: Report
The Mumbai leg runs from April 10 to 24 with six teams, CSK, DC, PK, RCB, RR and KKR, playing at Wankhede Stadium.
With the sudden and alarming increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government decided to impose a night curfew and a “strict lockdown” over the weekends.
However, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has reiterated that this will not impact the IPL matches.
“We have had a call from the city municipal commissioner. The association has been assured that the lockdown measures will have no impact on the IPL games. The other cricketing activities will, however, have to be immediately stopped,” an office-bearer of the MCA told Cricbuzz.
The MCA official also confirmed that the IPL teams can continue to practise normally. “Any cricket activity that is part of a bio-secure bubble will be permitted uninterrupted,” the MCA official further said.
After a Cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon, the Maharashtra government announced a few lockdown measures, including total lockdown during the weekends. Among the relevant measures announced are of night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am, weekend lockdown – from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.
Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 games and some of them are on the weekends, including the first match, which is between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The Mumbai leg runs from April 10 to 24 with six teams – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royals Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders – playing at the Wankhede Stadium.
On Sunday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too said that IPL 2021 will go on as per schedule. “Everything will go on as per schedule,” Ganguly told ANI.
The BCCI is currently in crisis management after Corona scares which saw RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal and Delhi Capitals player–Axar Patel, apart from ten ground staff at Wankhede testing positive for the Pandemic.
