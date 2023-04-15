LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Today?

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 21 will be played on Saturday, 15 April 2023, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG are currently at position 2 with six points in the IPL 2023 Points Table while PBKS are at position 6 with four points. The match will be a tough competition for Punjab Kings as Lucknow Super Giants seem to be in a good form and have lost only one out of the four matches they've played so far.

Shikhar Dhawan from PBKS is currently at the top of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard whereas Mark Wood from LSG is at number 3 in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap leaderboard.

Let us read about the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details below.