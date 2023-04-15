LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Today?
The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 match will be played today on Saturday, 15 April at 7:30 pm IST.
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 21 will be played on Saturday, 15 April 2023, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
LSG are currently at position 2 with six points in the IPL 2023 Points Table while PBKS are at position 6 with four points. The match will be a tough competition for Punjab Kings as Lucknow Super Giants seem to be in a good form and have lost only one out of the four matches they've played so far.
Shikhar Dhawan from PBKS is currently at the top of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard whereas Mark Wood from LSG is at number 3 in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap leaderboard.
Let us read about the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details below.
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 21: Date and Time
Match 21 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played on Saturday, 15 April. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Venue
Match 21 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Streaming
The live streaming of PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Telecast?
The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match 21 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
