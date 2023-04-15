ADVERTISEMENT

LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Today?

The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 match will be played today on Saturday, 15 April at 7:30 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
2 min read
LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Today?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 21 will be played on Saturday, 15 April 2023, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG are currently at position 2 with six points in the IPL 2023 Points Table while PBKS are at position 6 with four points. The match will be a tough competition for Punjab Kings as Lucknow Super Giants seem to be in a good form and have lost only one out of the four matches they've played so far.

Shikhar Dhawan from PBKS is currently at the top of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard whereas Mark Wood from LSG is at number 3 in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap leaderboard.

Let us read about the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details below.

Also Read

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Photos: Harry Brook Scores 1st Century, SRH Wins

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Photos: Harry Brook Scores 1st Century, SRH Wins
ADVERTISEMENT

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 21: Date and Time

Match 21 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played on Saturday, 15 April. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Also Read

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Match Live

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Match Live
ADVERTISEMENT

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Venue

Match 21 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs SRH Match Today

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs SRH Match Today
ADVERTISEMENT

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Streaming

The live streaming of PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Also Read

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Brook Scores 1st Century, Top 5 Retain Spots

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Brook Scores 1st Century, Top 5 Retain Spots
ADVERTISEMENT

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Telecast?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match 21 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Also Read

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Remain Same, Mayank Markande Moves To 8th

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Remain Same, Mayank Markande Moves To 8th

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  LSG vs PBKS   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×