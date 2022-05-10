ADVERTISEMENT

LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live

The GT vs LSG IPL match on Tuesday will be played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
i

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is all set to play against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 57th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

LSG won its previous IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while GT lost its previous match against Mumbai Indians (M).

Venue: The GT vs LSG IPL match on Tuesday will be played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Here are the timings and live streaming details of the GT vs LSG IPL match.

LSG vs GT IPL 2022: Match Time

Lucknow vs Gujarat IPL match is slated to commence at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday.

How and where to live stream LSG vs GT IPL match?

The live stream of the GT vs LSG IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch the GT vs LSG IPL match live on TV?

LSG vs GT IPL match will be telecast live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

For regular updates about GT vs LSG IPL match, you can also follow The Quint.

Team Ranks on Points Table

Lucknow Super Giants is currently leading the IPL points table 2022 with 16 points, which is followed by Gujarat Titans in the second position, also with 16 points.

