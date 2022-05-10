LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live
The GT vs LSG IPL match on Tuesday will be played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is all set to play against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 57th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.
LSG won its previous IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while GT lost its previous match against Mumbai Indians (M).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the GT vs LSG IPL match.
LSG vs GT IPL 2022: Match Time
Lucknow vs Gujarat IPL match is slated to commence at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday.
How and where to live stream LSG vs GT IPL match?
The live stream of the GT vs LSG IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch the GT vs LSG IPL match live on TV?
LSG vs GT IPL match will be telecast live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks on Points Table
Lucknow Super Giants is currently leading the IPL points table 2022 with 16 points, which is followed by Gujarat Titans in the second position, also with 16 points.
