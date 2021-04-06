Krunal Gets Emotional While Remembering Father’s Prediction
On debut against England in Pune, Krunal Pandya smashed 58 runs off 31 balls.
The recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and England saw some new faces start off their careers with a bang.
Among them was Krunal Pandya, who smashed the fastest half-century by an ODI debutant (50 runs off 26 balls).
Krunal was brought in to the ODI leg against England and the 30-year-old had a dream come true moment when he was selected. In the first ODI, Krunal’s debut game, against the world champions in Pune, he smashed 58 runs off 31 balls.
However, he was emotional when reminiscing about his father who had predicted his “time will come” and wasn’t around to cherish the moment. The southpaw-allrounder couldn’t hold back his tears after the innings.
In a video posted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians, Krunal opened about the relationship the brothers shared with their late father. He recalled the sacrifices his father made for both him and Hardik Pandya and went to add that they are “reaping the fruits of his efforts.”
Krunal says, “It has been difficult last two months as well because of what happened with dad. One thing which I have realised that I have got or which we have got as a family a lot of hard work has been done by that man.” The southpaw further added that it was his father who planted the seeds and made them “blossom” and they are “just reaping the fruits of his efforts.”
Krunal also revealed that his father passed away on 16 January and he was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on that day. And two days prior to that game he had called Krunal after watching one of his knocks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, which was then underway in Baroda. He said that he has seen him “play from the age of six,” and after watching this knock is that “your time will come now,” Krunal added.
“So I was just joking around. I said dad I’ve been playing for the last five years. I’ve played for India (T20I), played well in the IPL and we just won the IPL trophy. And he said whatever you have done till now is fine, but I just feel that your time will come,”. These were his father’s last words to him and just two days later he passed away. “So somewhere down the line I feel that his presence is with me. I miss him in a good way, he was full of life in our family,” said Krunal.
