Krunal Pandya Stopped at Airport for Undisclosed Gold - Reports
Mumbai Indians cricketer Krunal Pandya has been detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday, November 12.
According to ANI, the MI all-rounder was detained over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE.
Krunal, who was part of the IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians team, was on his way back to India. They won the final on Tuesday (November 10)
Krunal, who has been a crucial cog in the Mumbai side, did not have the best of seasons and finished with only 6 wickets from 16 games and a total of 109 runs with the bat. In the final against the Delhi Capitals, it was Krunal who hit the winning runs for the Mumbai Indians.
According to the government rules, for Indians flying in from Dubai, male passengers can only import 50,000 INR worth of duty-free gold jewellery whereas the female passengers are allowed to carry double the amount.
(More to follow)
