Krunal Pandya Stopped at Airport for Undisclosed Gold - Reports

Mumbai Indians cricketer Krunal Pandya has been detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday, November 12.

According to ANI, the MI all-rounder was detained over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE.

Krunal, who was part of the IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians team, was on his way back to India. They won the final on Tuesday (November 10)