Well-Balanced KKR Need Consistency to Win 3rd IPL Title

Karthik was not at his best donning the skipper's hat last time as the team finished fifth. The wicketkeeper-batsman's decisions were frowned upon by sceptics and the team suffered from inconsistency.

KKR's chief mentor David Hussey said at a recent media interaction from Abu Dhabi that Morgan would be a great ally to Karthik and his calm demeanour can help the team win matches. "He is a World Cup-winning captain. He has captained England for a long time – classy player. He will be a great ally for Dinesh Karthik," former Australia and KKR batsman Hussey said.

"Maybe fielding in the ring and talking to the bowlers while our captain's behind the stumps, keeping wickets. He is also a very cool calm and collected person so... he will be very handy in the middle order controlling things with our captain as well."

Batting wise, KKR were over-reliant on Andre Russell with the big-hitting West Indies all-rounder scoring 510 runs in 13 innings despite batting lower down the order, something which was not to his liking.