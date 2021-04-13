KL Rahul Wants Punjab Kings to ‘Bat Fearlessly’ Like Deepak Hooda

While he praised his batsmen he did add that the bowlers were a bit inconsistent with their lengths and needed to pull up their socks.

"Heart rate was high but I didn't stop believing. We knew a couple of wickets would bring us back. Till the first 10-11 overs, we bowled well. It was close because we dropped a few sitters, including me. We batted really well and bowled well in patches. We weren't consistent with the lengths but the bowlers will learn," he added.

"It's a young team, some new boys, the boys are talented and skillful, so we need to back them."

Rahul acknowledged his opposite number saying it is always hard to bowl against him.

"When you're bowling against Sanju, it's difficult," he added.