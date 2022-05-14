KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live
KKR vs SRH IPL match on Saturday will be played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, 14 May 2022, in the sixty-first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
KKR won its previous IPL match against Mumbai Indian (MI), while SRH lost its previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Venue: The KKR vs SRH IPL match on Saturday will be played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the SRH vs KKR IPL match.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2022: Match Time
Kolkata vs Hyderabad IPL match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday.
How and where to watch the SRH vs KKR IPL match live stream online?
Live streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch the SRH vs KKR IPL match live on TV?
KKR vs SRH IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
For regular updates about SRH vs KKR IPL match, you can also follow The Quint.
Team Ranks on Points Table
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is currently at the seventh position on IPL points table 2022 with 10 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is at eighth spot, also with 10 points.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.