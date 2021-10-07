Shubman Gill's 56 Helps KKR Post 171/4 vs Rajasthan in Must-Win Game
A big win tonight will all but ensure KKR enter the playoffs.
Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win tonight to all but ensure they bag the last spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs and the team has given itself a great shot by posting 171/4 against Rajasthan Royals.
Earlier today, Sanju Samson won the toss and put KKR into bat first. RR are currently seventh in the standings and have a very outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they beat KKR by a huge margin tonight and Mumbai lose tomorrow by a big margin as well.
Kolkata had a solid start with 34/0 in power-play, including four boundaries. Post that, Venkatesh Iyer hit Jaydev Unadkat for a four through short third man followed by two sixes down the ground and over long-on.
Rahul Tewatia broke the 79-run opening stand in the 11th over as Iyer missed a straight delivery and was bowled through his legs. Nitish Rana welcomed Glenn Phillips with a four and six in the next over but the bowler had the last laugh, on the fifth ball, as Rana was caught off the toe-end at long-off.
Rahul Tripathi tore into Shivam Dube, smashing back-to-back boundaries in the 14th over. Amidst all this, Gill held one end while finding boundaries in between. The KKR opener brought up his fifty with a boundary off Chetan Sakariya in the 15th over, his second of the season. Gill whipped Chris Morris for a boundary in the next over but a wide ball later, he mistimed a loft to cover, giving Morris his first wicket of the UAE leg.
Sakariya returned in the 18th over to disturb a sweeping Tripathi's stumps. Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan landed some lusty blows in the last few overs to take Kolkata to 171/4.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.