‘Back Myself to Play Spin’: Narine After His 32-Ball 64 on Return

On his return to Indian Premier League after missing four games due to suspect action, off-spinner Sunil Narine provided impetus to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting, scoring a 32-ball 64 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 24 October.

But when he came on to bowl, Narine, who bowls 'mystery spin', went wicket-less in his quota of four overs and conceded 37 runs.