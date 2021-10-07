Toss: Sanju Samson Elects to Bowl, KKR Can Seal Playoffs Berth With a Big Win
KKR qualify for the playoffs if they win this game against Rajasthan Royals.
Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Rajasthan Royals' final group stage outing of IPL 2021. They're playing Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders who seal a berth in the playoffs if the win this fixture at Sharjah.
Punjab are playing Lockier Ferguson in place of Tim Southee.
Sanju Samson has made four changes with Liam Livingstone playing in place of Evin Lewis who has a niggle. Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Shreyas Gopal along with Anjuj Rawat and Chris Morris also getting a game.
After Thursday's afternoon fixture, KKR and Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are all on 12 points but KKR and Mumbai have one match to play each. Between the two though, KKR have a better net run rate so a big win tonight will ensure them a place in the playoffs, even if Mumbai win their match on Friday.
Rajasthan too have an outside chance of making it to the weekend as they currently have 10 points from 13 matches. If they win tonight's match by a big margin, then it could come down to net run rate.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.