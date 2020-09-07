Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Date, Timings, Venue

The full schedule of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020 has finally been released by the BCCI, with just over two weeks left for the start of the tournament.

After the tournament opener, which will be held on a Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday with the Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tournament starts on 19 September and will be played entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi in the opening match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India opener KL Rahul was on Thursday named captain of the Kings XI Punjab franchise for the 2020 Indian Premier League with co-owner Ness Wadia calling him the "unanimous choice".