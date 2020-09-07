Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Date, Timings, Venue
Check the full Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 schedule, match timings, date, rivals, and venue.
The full schedule of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020 has finally been released by the BCCI, with just over two weeks left for the start of the tournament.
After the tournament opener, which will be held on a Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday with the Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tournament starts on 19 September and will be played entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi in the opening match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
India opener KL Rahul was on Thursday named captain of the Kings XI Punjab franchise for the 2020 Indian Premier League with co-owner Ness Wadia calling him the "unanimous choice".
Kings XI Punjab went into the IPL 2020 auction with the biggest purse available and like every year, they were expected to splash a huge amount of money in acquiring the services of some of the big names.
One of the only two teams to have never won an IPL title, Kings XI Punjab had a lot to do at the IPL 2020 auction and they made their intent clear as they started the auction by roping in explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 10.75 crore.
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Full Schedule
