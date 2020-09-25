Helps to Have Coach Kumble to Fall Back on: KXIP Captain Rahul

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, who scored a brilliant century and guided his team to a terrific win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), believes the presence of head coach Anil Kumble has been a great motivation for all the players in the squad, especially the youngsters as they can learn a lot from the experience of the legendary spinner.

Against RCB on Thursday, 24 September, Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls, helping his team set a monstrous 207-run target which Kings XI defended successfully by bundling the Virat Kohli-led side for 109 in the 17th over.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), one topic which has been discussed a lot has been the Karnataka connection between Rahul and Kumble and the 28-year-old feels it has worked in favour of the team.