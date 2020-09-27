Williamson Says He’s Available to Play and SRH Fans Want Him in XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad have opener Jonny Bairstow and David Warner along with bowler Rashid Khan playing both matches so far. Mitch Marsh completed the quota of 4 overseas players in their opening game but with the Aussie now out of the tournament due to an ankle injury, SRH chose to play Mohammad Nabi on Saturday- once again leaving out their 2018 season’s skipper on the sidelines.

In the match against RCB, the entire batting order was bowled out for 153 with Bairstow top-scoring with a 43-ball 61. Against KKR on Saturday, Manish Pandey scored a half century even as the team managed just 142 after electing to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

The solution to their batting woes, according to Twitter at least, is to bring Kane into the line-up. That however will mean the team will need to make Nabi make way for the Kiwi. An all-rounder being replaced by a batter, even though the Afghan player had a good outing on Saturday, conceding just 23 runs in his 4 overs.