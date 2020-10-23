Jofra Archer- Brightest Spark in Rajasthan’s Struggling Campaign

Archer sent the ball whizzing past Warner's outside edge twice in the first over of SRH's chase of a target of 155. He finally got the edge off the third ball as Warner's attempted cut went just over slip. He got his man off the next ball though, banging it on length outside off stump which squared Warner up. The SRH captain edged it to Ben Stokes at second slip.

It was the second time this season that Archer had dismissed Warner and the sixth time overall in white ball cricket this year. Overall, Archer has sent 45 deliveries Warner's way in limited overs cricket this year and conceded 32 runs while taking six wickets.

Warner cut a visibly frustrated figure afer the dismissal. "I was frustrated. In these games when you go up against world class bowlers and there is a fraction of swing or seam, you try hard to get through the first over. But with someone bowling at 150kmph and its jagging, there is not much you can do. You try to get it in the middle of the bat or you edge it and get caught at third man which happened to me," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

