Jofra Archer Keen to Play for Rajasthan Royals if IPL Rescheduled

"It's terrible in India at the moment and to be honest if I did go to India, I probably would have been home early, anyway, but I think that's just how it's gone. I feel hopeful when if it does reschedule for this year, hopefully, I'll be able to go again but it was a hard decision to not go to India," said Archer.

Speaking about his fitness, the pace bowler said he wouldn't be able to comment on how many games he would have been able to play for RR, had he gone for the IPL, given the condition of his elbow.

"It was just really unpredictable. I don't know if I could have gone but I don't know how many games I would have played," said Archer.