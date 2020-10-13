In Pics: SRK & Jay Shah Watch From The Stands as RCB beat KKR

Dinesh Karthik’s KKR slipped to fourth after the defeat even as their team owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the stands, cheering on the team along with his son Aryan.

SRK has been a regular fixture in the stands for KKR this IPL season, with no fans being allowed inside the stadium.

Also seen in the stands were IPL Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal. The BCCI officials, along with President Sourav Ganguly, have been seen quite often during the matches with the tournament being hosted in its entirety in the UAE, for the first time.