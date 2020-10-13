Shah Rukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
In Pics: SRK & Jay Shah Watch From The Stands as RCB beat KKR
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Shahrukh Khan were spotted in the stands during the IPL 2020 match between KKR and RCB.
Riding on a record century partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs in Sharjah.
With the 2 points from the win, RCB are now tied with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on 10 points from 7 games, but are placed third in the standings due to their net run rate.
Dinesh Karthik’s KKR slipped to fourth after the defeat even as their team owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the stands, cheering on the team along with his son Aryan.
SRK has been a regular fixture in the stands for KKR this IPL season, with no fans being allowed inside the stadium.
Also seen in the stands were IPL Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal. The BCCI officials, along with President Sourav Ganguly, have been seen quite often during the matches with the tournament being hosted in its entirety in the UAE, for the first time.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.