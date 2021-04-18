‘It’s Just Poor Batting,’ Says SRH Captain Warner After 3rd Defeat

After SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) four changes in the line-up for the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) had left skipper David Warner bemused and surprised at the toss, the left-handed batsman hit out at his side's poor batting after they lost their third successive match in this year's IPL.

Warner and Jonny Bairstow had provided their side a platform with a quick 67-run opening-wicket partnership. But the batsmen that followed disappointed.

Manish Pandey, newcomers Virat Singh and Abhishek Sharma threw their wickets away as the team were bowled out for 137 and lost the match by 13 runs.