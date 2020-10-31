‘Terrible Toss to Lose,’ Says KL Rahul After Defeat to Rajasthan

The defeat keeps KXIP in fourth place with 12 points. They are level on points with RR, who moved to fifth with the win, and Kolkata Knight Riders, who dropped down to sixth.

All three teams have just one game left each, which means that their net run rate could be the difference between making it to the playoffs and missing out if they all win their last game.

"It has been the kind of season where nothing has come easy. We have had to work hard for every point. No surprise that it has come down to the last game," said Rahul.