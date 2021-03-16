Ishan Kishan - The Latest From IPL’s Supply Line for India 

Kishan and Rishabh Pant, although playing plenty of domestic cricket, earned their stripes in the Indian Premier League.

IPL as a supply line to the Indian team is nothing new but its contribution to Indian cricket has increased immensely over the last few years.

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar went to Australia as part of the limited-overs squad but stayed back for the Tests and ended up playing a key role in helping India win the fourth and final Test at the Gabba and with it the series.

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh gave credit to IPL for giving confidence to young players.

"What a dream debut for @ishankishan51, absolutely fearless about his game ! That's the beauty of playing IPL at a young age, you just get used to the atmosphere and you go and express your self !!! And skipper is back with some class of his own !!@imVkohli #ENGvIND t20," Yuvraj tweeted after Sunday's game.

India head coach Ravi Shastri had said after the second Test in Australia in Melbourne that playing in the IPL had helped Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, the two debutants who showed no nerve back then.

"That's the brand of cricket we've been playing for the last three or four years. I think a lot has to do with the IPL. The fact that they share dressing rooms with international players, they rub shoulders with the best, that complex factor disappears very quickly," Shastri had said.