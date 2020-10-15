IPL 2020: All Eyes on Gayle as RCB Set KXIP 172 Target at Sharjah

The player with most sixes in IPL history has finally made his debut on a ground that has seen the most sixes this IPL. Kings XI Punjab will surely be looking to Chris Gayle’s big hits to achieve the target of 172 set by the Royals Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah on Thursday, 15 October.

Having won the toss captain Kohli decided to bat first. RCB raced to 57/1 in their powerplay but managed 40 in the next seven overs as Punjab’s spinners took over.

Kings XI Punjab’s only win of the season has come against Royal Challengers Bangalore and they’ll be counting on Gayle and their top order to get their much needed two points.

While Kohli was the highest scorer with a patient 48, some last over fireworks saw RCB climb back from a middle order collapse to set a fighting total.