IPL 2020: Gayle-Storm Hits But Rajasthan Royals Come Back in Style

With Mohammed Shami leading the bowling, it was going to be a tough task but that’s Ben Stokes territory. A 26-ball-50 at the top with enough and more support in the form of Sanju Samson (48), Steve Smith (31*) and Jos Buttler (22*) helped round off a good day at work.

The Royals, who broke the record for the highest run chase in IPL early on in the season in Sharjah, completed the task with 15 deliveries to spare!

Gayle-Storm Hits Abu Dhabi

Dropped a couple of times early on in his knock by Riyan Parag (10) and Rahul Tewatia (15), Chris Gayle made the Rajasthan Royals pay heavily, scoring 99 runs off 63 deliveries, peppered with eight sixes and six fours. The Universe Boss, batting at number three, walked out at the end of the second over with his team in a spot of bother and put together a 120-run second wicket partnership with captain KL Rahul.

With Gayle rolling back the years, he drove the KXIP total to a handy score of 185/4 in their 20 overs. In the innings break, Gayle spoke about his knock and said he was disappointed but acknowledged Archer’s brilliant effort.

Gayle’s final six in the innings made him the first cricketer to smash 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket.