IPL Teams Ready to Pool In to Get South African Players to UAE

Be it AB de Villiers for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kagiso Rabada for Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis for Chennai Super Kings or Quinton de Kock for Mumbai Indians, some of the top stars in the Indian Premier League (IPL) hail from South Africa. And with air travel restrictions on in the Rainbow Nation due to the increase in coronavirus cases, IPL teams are willing to pool in to get them all to fly into UAE on a chartered plane.

Speaking to IANS, an official of one of the franchises said that it is an idea that has been discussed informally and a final call will be taken once the IPL Governing Council (GC) meets on Sunday and gives the franchises a roadmap on the way forward going into the 13th edition of the league.