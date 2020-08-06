IPL Teams Discuss Player Replacement, Title Sponsor & Logistics

"In fact, there were interesting views that were put on the table and it was all related to the COVID-19 effect. Player replacement could actually play an important role this edition due to the virus and we were looking at the broader picture and what could be the necessary areas that we need to cover beforehand so that nobody is caught on the backfoot during the tournament," the official explained.

Another area that dominated the meeting was the point with regards to VIVO being replaced as the title sponsor. "We are 45 days away from the IPL and at this point in time obviously it will be an area of focus as we need a new sponsor. A lot of areas need to be understood when it comes to the revenue side of things and at the end of the day it is one family. It is not like IPL franchises and BCCI are on different paths.