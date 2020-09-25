T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rahul’s Ton Sweeps Virat’s Bangalore

On episode 6 of the T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss the season's first century and also the first batting collapse.

KL Rahul smashed 132 off 69 balls and helped Punjab post 206/3 after being put into bat first by Virat Kohli.

Bangalore's chase never really took off, with 3 batsmen back in the dressing room by the fourth over. This included Virat Kohli who got out on a 5-ball 1. Washington Sundar was the team’s top-scorer with 30 followed by AB de Villiers who made 28.

However, with the early wickets, Bangalore were never really in a position to chase down the target and lost the match by 97 runs.