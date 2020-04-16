COVID-19: BCCI Officially Suspends IPL 2020 ‘Till Further Notice’

“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and the lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India, to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice,” the Board said.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” it added in an official statement.