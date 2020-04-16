COVID-19: BCCI Officially Suspends IPL 2020 ‘Till Further Notice’
After days of speculation, the BCCI has officially announced that the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been ‘suspended till further notice’.
“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and the lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India, to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice,” the Board said.
“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” it added in an official statement.
“BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies,” said the statement.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
