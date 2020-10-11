Preview: Ben Stokes Available as Smith’s RR Face Warner’s SRH

The David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to keep their good show going when they take on an out-of-form Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have suffered a string of defeats, in the 26th match of the IPL on Sunday.

The 'Orange Army' will aim to replicate their performance of the previous match in which they hammered Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the same venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RR had started the proceedings well but their campaign looks to be getting off the track as the Steve Smith-led side has failed to be consistent. Even their star players are out of form and are unable to fire as they did during the early days of the 2020 season.