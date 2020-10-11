Preview: Clash Of Favourites? Mumbai Face Delhi on Sunday Evening

The evening IPL match of Sunday promises to be a spicy affair as two of the most consistent teams so far -- Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) -- will square-off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

On paper, both sides have a top-class opening pair along with a solid middle-order and some explosive power-hitters down the order. The two bowling attacks, too, look quite similar with each team boasting some lethal pacers who have hogged the limelight with their continuous brilliant efforts.

With the two sides looking in fine touch in this edition, it will be a battle of equals on Sunday evening. While DC are sitting atop the table with 10 points, four-time champions MI are at the second place with eight points.