Strong Mindset Important, Delhi Will Bounce Back: Shreyas Iyer   

According to Iyer, Delhi would have been well served if they managed to pick more wickets after Kieron Pollard was dismissed but unfortunately for them, the rest of the innings became the Ishan Kishan-Hardik Pandya show.

“I think we were on top when we got two quick wickets, and they were 102-4. We could have capitalised more at that time and gotten two more wickets – maybe we could've chased around 170, but it's part and parcel of the game. Every night can't be yours.”

“We keep talking about the opportunities that we get and it's important to have a good mindset. Ravi Ashwin was a positive for us tonight – he plays around with the batsmen's head a lot, really good to have him in the team, and he's quite an asset for us, especially me as a captain,” he said.

“All their batsmen are in great touch and Hardik/Pollard down the order are incredible. You can't control the situation when all the batsmen are in good touch.” Iyer added.