Warner First Player to Score 500+ Runs in 6 Straight IPL Seasons

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner has become the first batsman to score over 500 runs in six consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) editions.

On Tuesday evening, Warner scored unbeaten 85 against Mumbai Indians and SRH chased down a target of 150 and sealed their spot in the playoffs. In 14 matches so far this season, the left-handed batsman has amassed 529 runs and is second in the list for the race for the Orange Cap.