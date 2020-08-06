IPL SOP: Separate Hotels for Teams, Medical History to be Checked

All Indian players and team support staff must undergo two COVID-19 tests before assembling and heading to UAE. Any player or support staff who breaches the bio-bubble protocols after reaching their respective venues in UAE will be punished. In the UAE, there will be tests conducted on Day 1, 3 and 6. After that there will be testing done every fifth day right through the tournament.

IANS had earlier reported that the teams were looking at flying in chartered planes and had already zeroed in on hotels for stay and the SOP also states that teams should look at flying in chartered planes and booking separate hotels.

As for families, it has been made clear that the families cannot get out of the bio-bubble created by the franchise. Also, they cannot travel with the players and be seen in the dressing rooms.