IPL Opener Preview: CSK Have Edge in Spin Dept, Mumbai in Batting

Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history -- Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the high-octane clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match as well as the others will be played in empty stadiums due to COVID-19 pandemic. Both the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indian are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around.