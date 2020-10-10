IPL Saturday Preview: Struggling KXIP Face KKR in a Must-Win Game

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season has almost reached its half-way mark and the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are yet to find winnings ways. The bottom-of the-table team will now be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in what could be called a must-win game if they want to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

With just a single win from six games, KXIP seem to be over-reliant on skipper Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal and pace bowler Mohammad Shami. Barring the trio, the rest of the players have failed to click.

Nicholas Pooran showed signs of the destruction he could cause in the middle-order in the game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but the Caribbean player needs to be consistent. Other hard-hitters like Glenn Maxwell have been completely silent so far.