Preview: Bottom-Placed KXIP Face In-Form RCB in a Must-Win Game

RCB, which stand at the third place in points table with 10 points in their kitty, will aim to consolidate their position in the table.

The RCB top-order comprising Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in good touch and can destroy even the best bowling attack.

Similarly, their bowlers have also stepped up whenever the team needed. The arrival of Chris Morris has further boosted the pace attack and the South African all-rounder can also prove to be handy with the bat if needed.

Isuru Udana too has also been decent with the ball while Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have executed their plans perfectly, creating trouble for the opposition batters.

While Kohli and Co will look to avenge their last defeat, KXIP will certainly aim to spoil the party and in such a case, another thrilling contest is likely to be witnessed at a batting-friendly Sharjah wicket.