IPL Points Table: SRH Make a Huge Leap, Trump RCB & Enter Top Four

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore has seen them move up to fourth spot on the IPL points table.

On Saturday, they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 120/7 in their 20 overs before chasing it down in 14.1 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha top scored with 39 runs before Jason Holder's quickfire 26 runs not out help them wrap up the chase.

Hyderabad have 6 wins and 7 defeats after 13 games. They also have the second-best rune rate in the tournament after Mumbai Indians of +0.555. Their last game is with Mumbai Indians. This win has also put them level on points with Punjab, Rajasthan and Kolkata.