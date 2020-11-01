IPL Points Table: SRH Make a Huge Leap, Trump RCB & Enter Top Four
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets and move up to fourth spot.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore has seen them move up to fourth spot on the IPL points table.
On Saturday, they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 120/7 in their 20 overs before chasing it down in 14.1 overs.
Wriddhiman Saha top scored with 39 runs before Jason Holder's quickfire 26 runs not out help them wrap up the chase.
Hyderabad have 6 wins and 7 defeats after 13 games. They also have the second-best rune rate in the tournament after Mumbai Indians of +0.555. Their last game is with Mumbai Indians. This win has also put them level on points with Punjab, Rajasthan and Kolkata.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore's run rate took a beating as it fell from +0.048 to -0.145. They are still in second place but their run rate has fallen below that of KXIP, who are fifth.
RCB’s last game is against Delhi Capitals on Monday and it’s winner take all in terms of a playoff berth.
In the first game of the double-header, third-placed Delhi Capitals also took a hard beating from table-toppers Mumbai Indians as they were crushed to a 9 wicket defeat.
Put in to bat first, they only managed to post 110/9 after Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah ran through their batting. MI comfortably chased down the total in 14.2 overs. Their run rate too fell below KXIP. Their current rate stands at -0.159 which was +0.030 before the start of the game.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.