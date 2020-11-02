IPL Points Table: KKR Enter Top Four, Rajasthan Finish Last

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings ended their league matches on a high after defeating Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 1 November.

KKR pulled off a 60 run victory to move into the top four.

By winning the game with a huge margin, they have managed to boost their run rate. Their current run rate stands at -0.214 which before the game was -0.467. If DC or RCB’s run rate falls below them they will qualify for the playoffs or else if Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their last game against Mumbai Indians.