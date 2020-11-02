IPL Points Table: KKR Enter Top Four, Rajasthan Finish Last

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to fourth place, CSK finished their campaign at seventh place.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
1 min read
Pat Cummins returned with the bowling figures of 4/34 in his four overs.
i

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings ended their league matches on a high after defeating Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 1 November.

KKR pulled off a 60 run victory to move into the top four.

By winning the game with a huge margin, they have managed to boost their run rate. Their current run rate stands at -0.214 which before the game was -0.467. If DC or RCB’s run rate falls below them they will qualify for the playoffs or else if Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their last game against Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to fourth place, CSK finished their campaign at seventh place.
Kolkata Knight Riders moved to fourth place, CSK finished their campaign at seventh place.
(Image: The Quint)

With this loss, Rajasthan Royals’ campaign also came to an end. They finished bottom of the table with 12 points.

In the afternoon fixture, Chennai Super Kings trounced Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets to end their campaign. With this win, CSK managed to move up from the bottom spot to seventh.

Also Read
Cummins Leads Fiery Bowling Show, KKR End RR’s Playoff Hopes
Cummins Leads Fiery Bowling Show, KKR End RR’s Playoff Hopes

Punjab who needed a win to remain alive in the tournament ended their season with 6 wins and 8 defeats. They finished their season at the sixth spot in the points table

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!