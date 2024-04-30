IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Team Standings After LSG vs MI Match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, today. LSG was at the fifth position on the points table with five victories out of nine matches played. But today after defeating Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets it moved up to the third position with 12 points. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians were at the ninth spot on the points table, before their match and they remain at that rank.
Kolkata Knight Riders have strengthened their position at number 2 on the IPL 2024 points table after humbling Delhi Capitals by seven wickets yesterday. KKR now have 12 points from six wins in nine matches. The Rishabh Pant-led DC's position despite the loss remained unchanged at sixth position with 10 points.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) find themselves in a favorable position, yet are aware that the slightest misstep can alter their destiny.
The top four teams on the points table at the season's end qualify for the playoffs. The top five teams after today's MI vs LSG PL 2024 match include RR, KKR, CSK, SRH, and LSG.
Updated Team Standings After LSG vs MI Match Today
Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs MI match today, 30 April 2024.
|POSITION
|TEAMS
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NRR
|POINTS
|1
|RR
|9
|8
|1
|0.694
|16
|2
|KKR
|9
|6
|3
|1.096
|12
|3
|LSG
|10
|6
|4
|0.094
|12
|4
|CSK
|9
|5
|4
|0.81
|10
|5
|SRH
|9
|5
|4
|0.075
|10
|6
|DC
|11
|5
|6
|-0.442
|10
|7
|GT
|10
|4
|6
|-1.113
|8
|8
|PBKS
|9
|3
|6
|-0.187
|6
|9
|MI
|10
|3
|7
|-0.272
|6
|10
|RCB
|10
|3
|7
|-0.415
|6
