IPL Player Reports Alleged Corrupt Approach, BCCI ACSU Steps In

Two weeks into the Indian Premier League in the UAE and a player has reported to the BCCI for a likely corrupt approach, the board’s anti-corruption unit chief Ajit Singh told PTI.

"Yes (a player has reported approach)," Ajit Singh, the former DGP of Rajasthan Police, said. "We are tracking him (the person who made the approach). It will take some time."

Due to the pandemic, all teams and support staff are confined to the league’s ‘bio-bubble’ that allows them no physical contact with the outside world with their movement restricted to the team hotel, the training facility, their team bus and the stadium on match days. Each player and official has been given their own movement tracking device which they have been instructed to wear at all this.