MS Dhoni Speaks After CSK Pull Off Biggest Win Of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got back to winning ways with an emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming decided to stick with veteran opener Shane Watson, whose position in the team was under the scanner after a string of poor performances this season, and the Australian repaid the faith with a 181-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis that took CSK home.

"(Consistency in selection) is something we bank on," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony. "I feel that often Fleming doesn't get the kind of recognition that he should because it becomes very difficult if the coach is going in a different direction and the captain is going in a different direction. But the good thing is that we decide each and every thing between us and it stays inside the room and once we come out, there is one plan and we bank each other. Its not like we don't have debates on selections or positions. But it's just that it's between the both of us and it's the relationship we have shared for a very long time. He has been with us after the first season, so it's a really long time."