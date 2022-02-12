IPL Mega Auction: Most Expensive Indian Premier League Players of All Time

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the most expensive player so far, bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. But if the trend of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year is any indication, then the bar looks certainly to be set high in the ongoing IPL 2022 Mega Auction taking place on Saturday, 12 Febraury.

The bids on Saturday haven't crossed last year's costliest players yet, with a lot of players yet to be sold. Four of the five players picked in the previous auction went for Rs 14 crore and above, with franchises bidding big on Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Australian white-ball specialist Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore) and pace bowler Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore).