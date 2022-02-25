IPL Media Rights: Sony May Bid for Both Broadcast & Digital Property

Notably, the Disney-owned Star currently has the media rights of the lucrative league. Star India had bought IPL's media rights for the current cycle, 2018/22, for Rs 16,347.5 crore.



However, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which held the media rights for 10 years (from season 1 to 10) after paying Rs 8,200 crore, is keen to get back the property that they had nurtured for a decade.



"SPNI will evaluate bidding for both broadcast and digital rights for the upcoming IPL," the company told IANS.



Sony has expanded its bouquet after its merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and they are expected to bid together for the rights, and clinching the IPL property could give them a huge boost in the market.



However, the road to success for them won't be easy as there are several other names in the fray as well. Disney-owned Star, Reliance-Viacom18 and Amazon are other big players in the market and grabbing the media rights could lead to a bidding war.



The Walt Disney Co India and Star India has already made it clear that the company won't shy away from investing heavily and is going to be bullish on IPL rights renewal. On the other hand, there were reports that James Murdoch, son of media baron Rupert Murdoch, and Uday Shankar, former Star and Disney India chairman are planning to acquire nearly 40 per cent stake in Viacom18 and subsequently could bid for IPL media rights.