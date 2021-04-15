IPL Match 7 Preview: Rishabh Pant’s DC Play RR Without Ben Stokes

Stokes will stay with the team to provide support from the outside but will not be able to play, leaving a gap in the RR playing XI.

The Jaipur franchise put up a stiff fight in their first match against Punjab Kings with Sanju Samson's century taking them to within four runs of Punjab Kings' 221-run total.

RR may field either Liam Livingstone or David Miller in place of Stokes in the match against DC.

The Delhi Capitals, however, will be a buoyant lot. Not only are they coming back from a resounding win over Chennai Super Kings in the first match but they also have their frontline pacers Rabada and Nortje back. Both the Proteas fast bowlers had caused a lot of damage to opposition batting lineups in the last season.